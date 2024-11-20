In the 2010s, it wasn’t about being a big movie star; it was about being the star of a reality show. From the Kardashians to the Real Housewives, reality stars dominated the entertainment space. However, one person was bigger than them all. But what happened to Snooki from Jersey Shore?

What Is Snooki From Jersey Shore Up To Now?

Nicole LaValle, aka Snooki, started her TV career before appearing on Jersey Shore. She and her boyfriend, Justin, appeared on an episode of MTV’s Is She Really Going Out with Him?, which focused on women dating undesirable men. MTV kept its eye on Snooki, and she eventually became one of the stars of Jersey Shore, a series that placed a group of young people in a vacation home and let hilarity ensue.

Jersey Shore quickly became one of the biggest programs in the network’s history, with viewers eating up all the wild situations the cast found themselves in. However, while several of the show’s stars shot to stardom, such as Pauly D and The Situation, Snooki was on a whole other level. Her unique personality made her incredibly likable and opened plenty of doors.

Snooki ended up on her fair share of talk shows and even took a role as a guest host for the WWE. She also made a brief appearance in an episode of The CW’s Supernatural. There were plenty of critics, with South Park dedicating an entire episode to making fun of Snooki and people from New Jersey, but she never let it deter her.

Despite Jersey Shore coming to an end in 2012, Snooki remained in the spotlight and was ready to rejoin her friends when MTV launched Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. All the drama from the original show returned, and Snooki even left the revival for a time. However, she came back and helped it to find success in the modern reality market.

These days, Snooki is focusing on her family. She has three kids and posts about them frequently on social media. She also runs The Snooki Shop, a chain of retail stores that sells all kinds of clothing. Rarely does a reality star take their success and turn it into a positive, but Snooki is a shining example of viewers making the right person famous.

And that’s what happened to Snooki from Jersey Shore.

