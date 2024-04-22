Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Izana Kurokawa standing on building
Is There A Tokyo Revengers Season 3 English Dub Release Date?

It might be a long wait.
Published: Apr 21, 2024

Tokyo Revengers is one of the latest anime hits to conquer an international audience, and things looked even better when it joined Disney Plus. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for a Season 3 English dub, so here’s what there is to know about when it could arrive.

Will Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Ever Get an English Dub?

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 poster with characters facing off
Image via Liden Films

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting an English dub for Tokyo Revengers Season 3 anytime soon, and it might never arrive. By all accounts, Disney is to blame for it.

Disney has the rights to distribute the Tokyo Revengers anime internationally, but it doesn’t seem they have plans to dub it. According to one member of the show’s original dub cast, Adam McArthur who voiced Chifuyu, Disney currently doesn’t plan to dub the show’s third season.

This is in stark contrast to the original two seasons that aired on Crunchyroll with their English dub dropping just weeks after the initial airing. This being the case, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that fans have been screaming for the dub, to the point that there is a Change.org page set up with over 2000 signatures. Despite the uproar, there is no way of knowing if it will have an impact or if the dub with ever arrive.

For the optimists out there Disney may choose to release an English dub for the show in the future. Alternatively, if someone else was to acquire the show’s rights they could theoretically produce a dub for Season 3, but that seems like the least likely outcome.

The silver lining here is that Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is still available to enjoy subbed, so if you’re a big fan of the show we suggest you don’t hold off waiting for a dub and instead dive into the latest season today.

Tokyo Revengers
