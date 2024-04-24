Is There a Vinland Saga Season 3 Release Date?

Vinland Saga concluded its second season last year, which has left fans clamoring for more. But when can you expect the further adventurers of Thorfinn and his (surviving) family? If you’re wondering whether there is a Vinland Saga Season 3 release date, here’s the answer.

Right now, there is no release date for the third season of Vinland Saga, and it’s yet to be confirmed that it’s actually happening. Netflix distributes the show outside of Japan, and while the company doesn’t have the power to cancel a show it doesn’t produce, if it did drop interest, that could prove to be a problem.

There’s certainly plenty of material. The manga the show is based on is still ongoing, so we’re not in a Game of Thrones situation where the show will outpace the books. And like Game of Thrones, Vinland Saga is absolutely epic, so if the show does continue, you can expect a shocker or three.

Anime fans are no strangers to large gaps between seasons. In fact, there was a years-long wait for Season 2 of Vinland Saga after Season 1 released. And it wasn’t just down to the pandemic. Wit Studio, the company behind Season 1, dropped it, along with Attack on Titan. Studio MAPPA picked up both shows.

So, while the series is currently in the hands of MAPPA, the studio has yet to officially confirm a third season. However, there was a bit of a tease from character designer Takahiko Abiru, who tweeted that “Thorfinn’s journey will continue.”

My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

…Thorfinn's journey will continue.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/deFllStN9k — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) June 19, 2023

So, the answer to whether there is a Vinland Saga Season 3 release date is no, and there’s no solid confirmation that a third season is definitely happening.

Vinland Saga is streaming on Netflix.

