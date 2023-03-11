Diablo 4, like the original Diablo, has you fighting the forces of evil, slaughtering, zapping, and exploding your way through the hordes. You’ll level up as you go, becoming an ever more efficient annihilator of demons. But what about when you start out? Is there character customization in Diablo 4? Here’s the answer.

There is character customization in Diablo 4, and it goes beyond picking one of three pre-set character designs.

When starting Diablo 4, you can choose one of five classes: Barbarian, Sorceress, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid. Your skill selection and the choices you make as you level up will let you further mold those characters.

Your character’s abilities aren’t tied to your gear in the same way they were in Diablo 3, so character customization is a hugely important part of Diablo 4.

Can you also change your character’s appearance?

You can also customize virtually every aspect of your character’s appearance. These aspects include body type, face shape, facial hair, skin tone, and so on. What’s particularly interesting about body type is that (as explained in this dev Q&A) they vary by class.

So, no matter how you meddle with the settings you’re not going to get a super-buff Necromancer. On top of that, you can also add accessories such as jewelry, makeup, and body paint to create a character that’s truly yours.

There’s all sorts of armor to wear as well, but Diablo 4 includes transmog meaning that you don’t have to sacrifice style for safety.

So, the game contains extensive character customization, both in terms of character skills and character appearance. And that’s all you need to know on the topic of Diablo 4 character customization. However, if you’re looking forward to seeing the designs that your friends have come up with and playing alongside them, make sure to check out our primer on crossplay in the upcoming game.