Diablo 4 sees you once again fighting the forces of evil. Although, unlike in the original Diablo, there’s rather less of humanity to save this time around. It’s set to raise hell on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. But with the game’s focus on multiplayer, can you team up with people playing on other platforms? Does Diablo 4 have crossplay or even cross-progression? Here’s the answer.

Diablo 4 Has Crossplay and Cross-Progression Using a Battle.Net Account

Diablo 4 does have crossplay, letting owners of different platforms play together, as well as cross-progression. We know this because developer Blizzard explicitly says so. So if you’ve got an Xbox Series, you can play against someone on a PC. However, while we’d expect crossplay to extend to PlayStation too, Activision Blizzard has yet to officially state that this is the case.

The company initially confirmed PC / Xbox crossplay during 2022’s Xbox Showcase. It may well be that, since this was an Xbox event, Blizzard simply refrained from discussing PlayStation. You can expect to get official confirmation when the open beta arrives.

Meanwhile, cross-progression means that your progress is tied to one single log-on, in this case your Battle.Net account. So if you want to play Diablo 4 at a friend’s house, you can head over, log in with your username and password, and play.

And when you’re done, you can go back home and, logged into your own console or PC, carry on where you left off. All the progress you made on your friend’s machine will be there. It’s a handy thing to have, certainly.

So, yes, Diablo 4 does have crossplay, as well as cross-progression.