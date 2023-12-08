Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora transports you to the world of James Cameron’s Avatar. But like the movie’s Jake Sully, can your character find love? If you want to know if is there romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, here’s the answer.

Is There Romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

It’s not uncommon for games to have romance, though how well they pull it off varies from game to game. Baldur’s Gate 3‘s romances, for example, feel more natural and more believable than Mass Effect’s, but I’ve still got a soft spot for Liara. Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 added romance, but I’m not going to spoil the specifics.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have any options for the lovers out there? Can you, despite your Na’vi size, engage in a romance with one of the game’s human protagonists? The answer, romance fans, is no. There are no romance options whatsoever in Avatar: Frontiers or Pandora. Whatever your preferences, you’re not going to engage in a love affair with a lanky blue alien.

Instead, there are alliances to forge and clans to curry favor with. Yes, we got a kick out of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but you’ll be knocking off enemy camps, just like in plenty of other Ubisoft games. But the characters you encounter on your quest to give the RDA hell are, for the most part, a likable lot. Even the slightly grumpy ones have their own appeal.

You’ll get to make friends, find new allies, and take charge of your own destiny. And you can be every bit as badass as Avatar‘s Jake Sully. You just won’t be romancing anyone – your Na’vi family are the friends you make along the way.

So, the answer to whether there is romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is no – there are no romance options for you to explore.