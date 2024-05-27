Wuthering Waves, a character gliding across the night sky towards a glowing palace in the background.
Category:
Video Games

Is Wuthering Waves a HoYoverse Game? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 27, 2024 10:34 am

If you’re a Genshin Impact player, Wuthering Waves might look a little familiar to you. But is Wuthering Waves actually a HoYoverse game? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Wuthering Waves a HoYoverse Game?

Wuthering Waves is not a HoYoverse game. It’s developed by Kuro Games, not miHoYo and it has no connection Genshin Impact or any of the other HoYoverse titles.

So why might Wuthering Waves come across as a HoYoverse game? For a start, it has several things in common with Genshin Impact.

  • It has a similar anime aesthetic, complete with big-eyed female characters
  • Both games have you exploring a realm with fantastic, slightly otherworldly cities
  • Both let you explore an open world, climbing cliffs and other obstacles
  • Both Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves are free-to-play games with gacha elements

That said, Genshin Impact is clearly inspired, at least in part, by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So it doesn’t mean Kuro just looked at Genshin Impact and tried to emulate it, the game may just have shared that and other inspirations.

In fact, you can take a look at Kuro’s Wuthering Waves presentation here, complete with an English translation. It explains the angle that the developer was trying to take and why they thought their game could stand out.

Wuthering Waves, for example, has a monster collecting element, which producer Solon Lee emphasized repeatedly through the presentation. And whereas Genshin Impact has been about for nearly four years, it’s early days for Wuthering Waves. It’s been the subject of much debate, but the consensus amongst fans of both seems to be that Genshin Impact’s characters are, currently, more distinctive than Wuthering Waves‘.

So the answer to is Wuthering Waves actually a HoYoverse game is no, it’s not, but the two games have plenty of things in common.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Ways To Increase FPS in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves, with a character jumping through the night sky near a city.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Ways To Increase FPS in Wuthering Waves
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Sasquatch Decks in Marvel Snap
marvel snap sasquatch card art on a purple background
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Sasquatch Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell May 27, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic and others Ana Mitic and others May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Ways To Increase FPS in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves, with a character jumping through the night sky near a city.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Ways To Increase FPS in Wuthering Waves
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Sasquatch Decks in Marvel Snap
marvel snap sasquatch card art on a purple background
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Sasquatch Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell May 27, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic and others Ana Mitic and others May 27, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.