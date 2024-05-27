Is Wuthering Waves a HoYoverse Game? Answered

If you’re a Genshin Impact player, Wuthering Waves might look a little familiar to you. But is Wuthering Waves actually a HoYoverse game? Here’s the answer.

Is Wuthering Waves a HoYoverse Game?

Wuthering Waves is not a HoYoverse game. It’s developed by Kuro Games, not miHoYo and it has no connection Genshin Impact or any of the other HoYoverse titles.

So why might Wuthering Waves come across as a HoYoverse game? For a start, it has several things in common with Genshin Impact.

It has a similar anime aesthetic, complete with big-eyed female characters

Both games have you exploring a realm with fantastic, slightly otherworldly cities

Both let you explore an open world, climbing cliffs and other obstacles

Both Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves are free-to-play games with gacha elements

That said, Genshin Impact is clearly inspired, at least in part, by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So it doesn’t mean Kuro just looked at Genshin Impact and tried to emulate it, the game may just have shared that and other inspirations.

In fact, you can take a look at Kuro’s Wuthering Waves presentation here, complete with an English translation. It explains the angle that the developer was trying to take and why they thought their game could stand out.

Wuthering Waves, for example, has a monster collecting element, which producer Solon Lee emphasized repeatedly through the presentation. And whereas Genshin Impact has been about for nearly four years, it’s early days for Wuthering Waves. It’s been the subject of much debate, but the consensus amongst fans of both seems to be that Genshin Impact’s characters are, currently, more distinctive than Wuthering Waves‘.

So the answer to is Wuthering Waves actually a HoYoverse game is no, it’s not, but the two games have plenty of things in common.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

