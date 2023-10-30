It Follows 2 Officially On the Way from Original Writer & Director

It Follows 2 is on the way from original writer and director David Robert Mitchell, Neon announced in a post on X. Officially titled They Follow, the film was revealed with nothing more than “coming soon” plans and a tagline that says, “it’s everywhere.”

It Follows is a cult-classic movie that enraptured audiences in 2015, and it’s one of the most influential horror movies of the last decade. The film takes place in its own unique version of reality where a mysterious predator stalks and kills teenagers. On the surface, it sounds like your run-of-the-mill slasher flick, but it’s the details that really made It Follows shine. The film’s killer is a monster that takes on the appearance of humans but is only visible to those it’s after. These rules plus a long list of other fun moments, including an ambiguous ending, have kept fans hoping for It Follows 2 for years.

It’s everywhere.



THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

The original film starred Maika Monroe’s character Jay Height, who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is back for They Follow. The site adds that Neon is co-producing It Follows 2 along with Good Fear Content. It Follows’ original producers – David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith – are also back for the next film. However, no further plot details have been revealed. So, it’s unclear when the sequel will take place, meaning it could follow its characters immediately after the events of the first film, or it could tell a story that happens years later.

With so much of the original talent back to make They Follow, fans are surely in for a treat. We’ll have a better idea of what the horror sequel will look like as its development continues on. For now, though, we have no release date, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.