BioShock creator Ken Levine’s studio, Ghost Story Games, recently announced its debut project is a mysterious first-person game called Judas, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a long time to actually get our hands on it. According to a recent Take-Two earnings report (via IGN), the release date of Judas has only been narrowed down to by the end of March 2025. The game was included in a lineup of 87 titles that Take-Two plans to launch before the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

With little word from Levine since Ghost Story was founded in 2017, it’s made the wait for Judas feel even longer. And with delays becoming increasingly common in the games industry, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Judas hit a release date delay itself.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN that, while delays are always possible, he feels confident in the promise to deliver 87 games by March 2025: “We did have some slippage in the last few years. We feel really stable right now. I feel great about our upcoming schedule. Of course there’s always the possibility of some slippage but the teams seem to be functioning really well and I’m optimistic about delivering great titles to the marketplace on an ongoing basis.”

Judas saw a proper reveal during The Game Awards 2022. First footage of Ghost Story’s debut project is certainly intriguing, especially considering Levine’s background with the BioShock series. The announcement trailer mostly focused on the new lead in this single-player narrative adventure as they limp out of burning wreckage and use some elemental abilities. It’s a lot to take in, but Levine’s influence is undeniable.

Look forward to Judas on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S… eventually.