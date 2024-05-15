Jump Simulator promo art
Image via Perplex Studio
Jump Simulator Codes (May 2024)

While I’m too old for trampolines, at least I can launch Jump Simulator for an adrenaline rush. I trained to become a skilled athlete and competed in the races. To make this game even more fun, you can redeem Jump Simulator codes that will reward you with free Gems. 

All Jump Simulator Codes List

Jump Simulator Codes (Working)

  • NEWFOE—Redeem for 1k Gems
  • JUMPHIGH—Redeem for 1k Gems
  • PLAYGROUND—Redeem for 1k Gems
  • MAGMAKING—Redeem for 1k Gems
  • SEASON—Redeem for 1k Gems

Jump Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • RELEASE
  • UPDATE1

How to Redeem Codes in Jump Simulator

To redeem codes in Jump Simulator, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Jump Simulator codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Jump Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the Shop menu.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Press Verify to claim your rewards.

Looking for free rewards for other similar Roblox titles? Check out our Bodybuilder Simulator Codes and Strength Simulator Codes articles, too.

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.