Jump Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 15, 2024
We added more codes!
While I’m too old for trampolines, at least I can launch Jump Simulator for an adrenaline rush. I trained to become a skilled athlete and competed in the races. To make this game even more fun, you can redeem Jump Simulator codes that will reward you with free Gems.
All Jump Simulator Codes List
Jump Simulator Codes (Working)
- NEWFOE—Redeem for 1k Gems
- JUMPHIGH—Redeem for 1k Gems
- PLAYGROUND—Redeem for 1k Gems
- MAGMAKING—Redeem for 1k Gems
- SEASON—Redeem for 1k Gems
How to Redeem Codes in Jump Simulator
To redeem codes in Jump Simulator, follow the instructions below:
- Run Jump Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the Shop menu.
- Insert a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Verify to claim your rewards.
