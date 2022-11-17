Jumplight Odyssey is a starship adventure sim that looks to harmonize FTL-like gameplay and an old-school anime art style. Armello developer League of Geeks announced the game today, and it will launch on PC in Steam Early Access in 2023. In Jumplight Odyssey, players slip into the crown and spacesuit of Princess Euphora as they make their way across the galaxy to rebuild and escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan. You must lead your ship and all who live and work on it to safety and a better future with dynamic gameplay features that will test your management skills.

For a better understanding of what Jumplight Odyssey has to offer, check out the summary below:

Lead your crew on a daring, star-flung escape to the sanctuary of the Forever Star in this roguelite starship colony sim. Escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan and the warmongering Zutopans, as you build, repair, promote, defend, and grow, across multiple decks of your starship. With your home planet destroyed and your people lost, it’s up to you to keep Hope alive on a perilous adventure across the galaxy!

Announcing our brand new game… ✨Jumplight Odyssey🚀 – the starship adventure sim! Keep Hope alive. Gather survivors. Repair & build out your starship. Navigate chaos. Lead your colorful crew. Escape to the Forever Star. 💕 Wishlist now: https://t.co/WXu7stzGOd RT pls 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GVPiBGaL9n — Jumplight Odyssey WISHLIST NOW! (@JumplightGame) November 17, 2022

Jumplight Odyssey’s biggest draw is the promise to give players an intricate spaceship with loads of systems to discover and manage. That means you’ll build for efficiency and optimize your processes while meetings new characters. When not tending to the needs of your crew or petting the adorable ship pig, your vessel can fall victim to boarding parties and other obstacles. Working under pressure is necessary for success, but it’s part of what being a leader is all about.

Jumplight Odyssey perfectly sets the tone for the adventure at hand with its anime art style in the animated announcement trailer. It’s an action-packed introduction to story and visuals inspired by 1970s anime adventures, and you can watch it below.

Jumplight Odyssey will come to PC via Steam Early Access in 2023, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions confirmed to arrive at a later date.