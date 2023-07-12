Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Revealed

Thank goodness for Limited Run Games. Without it, we wouldn’t have a spiritual successor to beloved classics like the Zelda CD-i games. Speaking of a blast from the past, the company that loves physical releases has announced Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection. It features various versions of Jurassic Park (NES, Game Boy, and SNES) and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy and SNES). Preorders for the physical editions will begin on September 1 and end on October 15. It will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Here is a short reveal trailer:

Hooray for 8- and 16-bit gaming goodness! This brings me back to playing Jurassic Park on the SNES at my cousin’s house. The in-game voices of beloved characters sounded nothing like their Hollywood counterparts.

Like with Gex Trilogy and Tomba, Limited Run Games will be utilizing its Carbon Engine to bring these classics to modern devices. New features will be added to the games, including save states, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes.

As much as this collection rocks, we need the Genesis games at some point in the future, too. Being able to play as Alan and a raptor was the greatest contribution programmers gave to video games.