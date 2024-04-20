Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers

This article contains spoilers for episode 2 of Kaiju No. 8, so go in safely with that knowledge. With that out of the way, Kaiju No. 8 is showing just why so many people were looking forward to its release. So, let’s discuss what happens in episode 2.

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2?

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 kicks off with another chance to see the deeply unpleasant transformation of poor old Kafka. He appears to have had a little Kaiju fly force itself down his gullet, and completely changed what he is. The good news is that he still seems just as goofy as before. The bad news is that he’s been called in as a threat.

After a brief flashback shows Kafka and the young Captain Mina talking, things go back to the modern day, where Kafka fails to smile miserably and then gets a surprising look at his own raw power. It’s impressive, and hey, maybe he’ll be able to use these new powers to his benefit. But he needs to escape the hospital first. What follows is a frankly absurd show of some of his new abilities, some bodily functions, and a lot of entertaining banter between him and Ichikawa.

The show then pulls a full 180, shifting from body horror comedy straight into pure horror, with a little girl doing her best to save her mother. This served as a firm reminder that, despite the pure dopeyness of the MC, Kaiju No. 8 isn’t set in a safe world. Our hero turns up to save the day, once again fails to smile, and then pulls a Saitama.

The rest of the episode features Kafka and Ichikawa trying to live through the next day at a more normal pace. There’s another flashback or two, and Kafka finds his way back to a more human form. Kafka also discovers his resolve once more, promising to become a member of the defense force to stand alongside Captain Mina. The show also does the thing where it says the name of the show, so feel free to point at your screen like DiCaprio when that happens.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2’s final scenes show Ichikawa and Kafka being shown the sheer power of what the defense force can do via a very insistent blonde young lady called Shonomiya Kikoru, who moves their car by simply lifting it out of the way. And with that, we’re all waiting for next week and more monster-transforming action.

Kaiju No. 8 is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

