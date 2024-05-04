Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 is here, and it brings with it plenty more reasons to keep watching this exciting new Shonen anime. If you’re keen to revisit what happened, then we’ve got you covered with a recap and spoilers right here.

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4?

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 kicks off with two main scenes. Kafka stands up on a broken leg, and Ichikawa is just being a general badass. The result? Kafka ends up sitting on Ichikawa’s shoulders, but hey, they’re having fun. The duo runs by a bunch of other potential recruits fighting; none of them can hold a candle to Shinomiya, and not only do they know it, but so does she. She even ditches the gun at one point to wield what looks like a rebar to take out some Kaiju.

Shinomiya gracefully leaps into the jaws of the final Kaiju, the Honju, licks her lips and decimates it in a single shot. This leaves Kafka and everyone else, scrambling to figure out if they’ve come anywhere near passing. But hey, at least everyone seems to be alive. Vice-Captain Hoshina notes that this whole thing was a lot of work to set up, and while the results are impressive, it’s clear that Shinomiya carried everyone through. Then again, she is the daughter of the current Defense Force director.

After this brief, calm moment, everything goes to hell. A mysterious Kaiju turns up and seemingly blows a hole in Shinomiya. Perhaps even stranger, the defeated Kaiju all start standing back up, despite having been dead moments earlier. The new Kaiju is clearly responsible for this, and it actually talks to Shinomiya, proving itself as a next-level kind of threat. It blows a hole in each of Shinomiya’s limbs, and then we cut to the Hoshina and co trying to figure out what’s going on. After a little speech, Shinomiya gets yeeted into a wall, giving us a proper gauge of the level of danger everyone is in. Before that, though, a flashback shows just how amazing Shinomiya is, and why she wants to be perfect. Yay, trauma?

While Shinomiya struggles with a broken arm and the Honju prepares an energy blast, the captain-level fighters rush into action. However, this isn’t about them; this is all about Kafka, who tells Shinommiya she did great and finally shows off his raw power in his Kaiju form. Sure, it’s tropey, but it’s still great. Our lovable idiot simply wants to be a hero. He also has a brief moment to beg Shinomiya not to tell anyone, but then flexes his immense might as a Fortitude 9.8 Kaiju (one of the most powerful in history) and literally punches the flesh off of the resurrected Honju.

Kafka then goes to tell off Shinomiya, but Ichikawa gets there first to tell off Kafka. Shinomiya ultimately faints, probably because she got shot five times and beaten up. Then, the captains arrive. The three return to base, and all is good with the world, at least for the moment. Hoshina is smart and puts together that it’s very similar to the last Kaiju they saw punched into nothingness by Kafka three months ago.

Captain Ashiro appears, thanking Kafka and Ichikawa for their work rescuing Shinomiya. It’s a nice scene that helps Kafka reaffirm why he’s doing all of this. We then get a little trauma spike from Shinomiya before Hoshina asks what happened, and she states that she beat the Honju. The episode ends with the talking Kaiju listening to the news and finding out about Kaiju No. 8. We see this new Kaiju transform, and it turns out he’s part of a clean-up crew.

That’s it for Kaiju No. 8 episode four. Things are heating up quickly, and we’ll see even more when Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 airs on May 11, 2024.

