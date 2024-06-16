Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME: Trailer, Platforms, Release Info, and More

Kaiju No. 8 successfully made the transition from manga to anime earlier in 2024, but now it has been announced that the action-packed Shonen series is entering the gaming realm. Here’s everything we know about Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME.

Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME received its first trailer on June 16, 2024. This cinematic trailer shows off some of the in-game visuals you can expect from the game when it arrives, however, no gameplay was shared in this first look.

In this teaser, you do see many of the iconic characters from the Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime, as they are brought to life in the game by Akatsuki Games with Toho Games, in collaboration with Production I.G.

What Platforms Will Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Be On

For mobile gamers, you’ll be able to download and play Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME via the App Store and Google Play shop. However, there has been no English release announced, so it may be a situation where it is only available in Japan at the time of release.

If you’d like to play on PC, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME will be available via Steam.

When Will Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Be Released

Right now there’s no release date set for Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME. While the website for this upcoming release does include links for the platforms it will be released on, none of these links work for now as there has been no official page set up for the game.

When Kaiju. No 8 THE GAME’s Steam or Google Play page goes live we should have a better indication of when to expect the title to launch. Once we have more information on this release date then this article will be updated to reflect that.

