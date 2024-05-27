Kaiju Universe Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024
Fight the monsters of the week and protect the world by absolutely destroying it during your fight with other kaijus. So, yes—you need to protect humanity from yourself and others. Fight as iconic beasts like Godzilla, Mothman (not just Mothra), and many more, and use Kaiju Universe codes.
All Kaiju Universe Codes List
Kaiju Universe Codes (Working)
- There are currently no active Kaiju Universe codes.
Kaiju Universe Codes (Expired)
How to Redeem Codes in Kaiju Universe
To redeem Kaiju Universe codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Kaiju Universe on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button in the main menu.
- Click on the Other tab
- Enter a code in the text box next to Redeem Codes.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your goodies!
