Kaiju Universe Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024 Looked for more codes!

Recommended Videos

Fight the monsters of the week and protect the world by absolutely destroying it during your fight with other kaijus. So, yes—you need to protect humanity from yourself and others. Fight as iconic beasts like Godzilla, Mothman (not just Mothra), and many more, and use Kaiju Universe codes.

All Kaiju Universe Codes List

Kaiju Universe Codes (Working)

There are currently no active Kaiju Universe codes.

Kaiju Universe Codes (Expired)

show more BmvSjWvPhl

UeNmoCklyD

DmjoAjJHcw

TqWfKFHfFw

WcCfSnTwYN show less

Related: Fight For Survival Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Kaiju Universe

To redeem Kaiju Universe codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Kaiju Universe on Roblox. Press the Settings button in the main menu. Click on the Other tab Enter a code in the text box next to Redeem Codes. Hit Enter and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Bending Battlegrounds Codes and ST Blockade Battlefront Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more