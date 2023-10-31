Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Will Be Rated R

Constantine 2 is happening, and Francis Lawrence, who directed the original movie, has said it’s set to be rated R, like the original.

Why is that a big deal? Because while movie studios are, once again, realising the potential profitability of R rated movies, there was a period of time when making R movies was frowned upon. Not by the public so much, but by the studios who saw an R rating as a barrier to that film doing well at the box office.

However, those fears don’t seem to apply to Constantine 2. Speaking to The Post Credit Podcast, Lawrence confirmed that “it will be very rated R” and that various ideas were being considered. In other words, you can expect it to be a while before movie actually sees the light of day, if it actually does.

We liked Constantine, despite all the fuss over chain-smoking demon-buster John Constantine not being Liverpudlian (as he was in the comics) or even British. If you’ve heard Keanu Reeves’ accent in Dracula you’ll understand it’s a blessing that he didn’t even try.

Despite the fuss over casting, Constantine had detective work, demon fighting and an amazing scenery-chewing turn from Peter Stormare as the devil. Don’t count on seeing him back, though – he’s expressed reservations about the gap between the two movies.

Constantine 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.