KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 5 Recap & Spoilers

KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 5 is another doozy. Coming in hot after the end of Episode 4, our heroes, or whatever they are, have to prep themselves for a big battle against the Devil King’s army, but what does that even mean? Spoilers: that’s what it means (but only for this episode).

What Happens in KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 5?

We kick things off with a shot of the huge number of monsters outside the capital, and it certainly doesn’t look good for the gang. Despite the huge threat against the capital, Kazuma isn’t technically strong enough to participate in this event. Thankfully, plenty of people know of his exploits, and he’s allowed to enter the fray anyway. Is that wise? Probably not.

in fact, it’s so unwise that the next scene has Kazuma once again in the afterlife in front of Eris. After a full 20 seconds of sitting in silence, Kazuma tries to plead his case to the goddess, and we cut back to the battle. We then find out that Kazuma died chasing a kobold, only to foolishly jump into a full horde of them. Worse still, Kazuma has to explain why he was groping Chris in the last episode. After a little teasing, Eris asks a favor of Kazuma, which is to collect the Divine Treasures.

You’ll remember that those are the things those who reincarnated spawn with, and the same items that Chris has been stealing. Kazumma finds himself alive once more on the battlefield, and we find out which Divine Treasures Kazuma needs to find – a summoning one and a body-switching one – and why. We then see Megumin and Darkness being celebrated for their heroics, which is nice.

Next is Kazuma carrying Megumin around once more, and deciding they should return to Axel. Princess Iris appears and sends them to Kazuma’s room, where Megumin and Kazuma share another sweet moment. Iris then reappears and Megumin notices her magical necklace. It turns out that the necklace is the body-switching Divine Treasure that Kazuma needed to find, so that’s nice. It also turns out that Kazuma and Iris have no swapped bodies, which is less nice.

Kazuma eventually clocks on to what’s going on, but then Iris says she’d like to go outside of the castle for once, and Megumin decides to escort her. We then see Kazuma chatting with Claire, and then with Mitsurugi, and being a general pain in the butt, but in the body of Princess Iris. Upon learning that Darkness is bathing, Kazuma states he’d like to wash her back, and then offers to wash Claire’s back too.

Things get a little pervy for a while, and then we cut to Megumin teaching Iris how to insult some punks, before getting punched all the way in the face. The end?! We’ll see you next week for some more KonoSuba.

