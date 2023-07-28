Movies & TVNews

Lando Himself, Donald Glover, Will Reportedly Write Star Wars Series Based on Character

By
0
Donald Glover as Lando Calrission in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actor will reportedly write a Star Wars series based on the character for Disney+.

Consider my interest firmly piqued. The long-gestating Star Wars series based on the franchise’s most compelling character, Lando Calrissian, will apparently now be written by Donald Glover, who played Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and his brother Stephen. The show was previously set to be handled by Dear White People showrunner Justin Simien.

The news broke today via Above the Line and was later confirmed by Deadline, but it’s important to note that there’s been no official word from Disney as yet.

Nevertheless, if the report is to be believed, Simien reportedly left the project a year ago to focus on Haunted Mansion, with the Glovers replacing him soon after. While their involvement has been kept under wraps, they are said to have come on board before the current Hollywood strikes, and development of the project is currently on hold.

Just in case you don’t know, Donald Glover is much more than just an eminently charismatic actor. He is also a musician, as Childish Gambino, and co-creator of the TV shows Atlanta (alongside Stephen) and Swarm (alongside Janine Nabers). If you’ve ever watched either of those shows, you’ll know that they constantly defy expectations and go to some very dark, strange places. So, if this report is true, Lando might just be the most adventurous Star Wars series to date.

Lando was originally announced as “a brand-new event series for Disney+” way back at Disney’s Investor Day event in December 2020. Concrete news has been thin on the ground since then, although Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy mentioned in a GamesRadar interview in May last year that they were talking to Donald Glover about Lando, and that timing certainly gives credence to the claims in today’s report.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn