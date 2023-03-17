Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have unveiled 11 minutes of gameplay for Layers of Fear, showing off some of the crisp new horror gameplay that is set to arrive on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S this June. Instead of showing players some of the tenser moments lurking around the corner, today’s gameplay presentation mostly serves as an introduction to the Layers of Fear world for those unfamiliar. Specifically, It follows a new character known as the Writer as he creeps around an empty (and very haunted) lighthouse. It’s a location fans have yet to fully explore, and thankfully, the gameplay grants plenty of opportunities to gawk at its visuals.

If Bloober is known for anything, it’s the studio’s ability to create atmospheric settings for players to get lost and scared in. Today’s gameplay puts a spotlight on that. You can see it all for yourself in the Layers of Fear gameplay below.

If you’re a bit confused by how Layers of Fear (2023) connects to Layers of Fear (2016) and Layers of Fear 2, you should know that it’s actually a remake of both games that comes with all of their DLC, new mechanics, and more. Created from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, the series remake includes ray tracing, HDR, and 4K resolution support and even packs in a brand new storyline known as The Final Note DLC. This addition to the narrative follows the wife of the Painter, the original Layers of Fear protagonist.

This year’s Layers of Fear is the ultimate psychological horror package for fans of Bloober’s roots in the genre and a great introduction for those who have missed out so far. It’s not out for a few more months, so stay tuned for, hopefully, more gameplay and information about how it reimagines the original adventures.