Leagues IV – Trailblazer Reloaded for Old School RuneScape (OSRS) Explained

On November 15, Jagex will be releasing a brand new Trailblazer Reloaded league for OSRS. If you’ve not played for a while, basically leagues are special events that run on separate event servers to the main game. In the league you’ll create an iron-man style character and embark on a unique RuneScape adventure. You’ll get boosted XP rates that will let you really blast through the game and stuck into the more end game content that would normally take a long time to reach.

The league also features a mechanic around Relics that you can find that will have a variety of effects. These will often make your character feel super powerful to play! You’ll have a big list of tasks and challenges to play through that will reward you points throughout the league. These points can then be spent on some incredible cosmetic rewards. These rewards can only be earned by playing during the league and will carry over to the main game to be used by your other characters afterwards.

That’s what the Leagues IV – Trailblazer Reloaded event is all about in Old School RuneScape . This exciting fire themed league will only run for a period of 8 weeks – so make sure you get stuck in and earn yourself some rewards before you miss out!

