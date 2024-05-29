LEGO 2K Drive Boxart
LEGO 2K Drive Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 29, 2024 08:31 am

Updated May 29, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Unleash your inner child, adult, or senior citizen since LEGOs are for all ages! I don’t really believe you are 100 years old, so you can use LEGO 2K Drive codes and unlock new vehicles and items to make your own creative car out of plastic blocks.

All LEGO 2K Drive Codes List

LEGO 2K Drive Codes (Working)

  • AFVJY50K: Use for a Race Car

LEGO 2K Drive Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired LEGO 2K Drive codes.

How to Redeem Codes in LEGO 2K Drive

To redeem LEGO 2K Drive codes, follow our simple guide below:

  • LEGO 2K Drive Main menu
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • LEGO 2K Drive Unkie's Emporium
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • LEGO 2K Drive Core redemption box
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open LEGO 2K Drive on your device.
  2. Link your 2K account with your game account.
  3. Go to Unkie’s Emporium.
  4. Click the Redeem Code button at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Enter your code in the text box.
  6. Hit the Accept button.

If you want to play more 2K games with freebies, check out our TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes and WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes articles, too!

