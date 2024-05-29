LEGO 2K Drive Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Unleash your inner child, adult, or senior citizen since LEGOs are for all ages! I don’t really believe you are 100 years old, so you can use LEGO 2K Drive codes and unlock new vehicles and items to make your own creative car out of plastic blocks.

All LEGO 2K Drive Codes List

LEGO 2K Drive Codes (Working)

AFVJY50K: Use for a Race Car

LEGO 2K Drive Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired LEGO 2K Drive codes.

How to Redeem Codes in LEGO 2K Drive

To redeem LEGO 2K Drive codes, follow our simple guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open LEGO 2K Drive on your device. Link your 2K account with your game account. Go to Unkie’s Emporium. Click the Redeem Code button at the bottom of the screen. Enter your code in the text box. Hit the Accept button.

