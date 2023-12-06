LEGO Fortnite Trailer Confirms a Minecraft Competitor Is on the Way

The removal of the OG Map was upsetting for many players, but Epic Games was more than prepared to make up for it. The LEGO Fortnite trailer confirms that a Minecraft competitor is on the way.

As part of The Big Bang event, players were treated to an Eminem concert, a tease of the Rocket Racing mode, and most notably, a preview of Fortnite‘s LEGO collab that will see some of the game’s most iconic skins become Minifigures. And now, one day ahead of its December 7th release date, a full trailer has been released for the mode, which you can check out below:

How many bricks do you need to build an adventure? All of them. pic.twitter.com/L4iMEIWQIS — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 6, 2023

The moment The Big Bang event briefly visited the LEGO Fortnite world during the event, the Internet began making comparisons to Minecraft. The trailer proves those comparisons right, as players will have the ability to harvest materials, build settlements, and grow crops. However, the most exciting development is that the mode features an underground area full of monsters like skeletons. And for those looking for more of a challenge, a giant horned beast appears that could be this mode’s version of the Ender Dragon.

All of this is very exciting and will look to keep players on Fortnite longer than usual, with Epic Games’ hit becoming a one-stop shop for gamers. That includes some massive changes to the battle royale mode, which now features a new map and skins. The most notable addition, though, might be Peter Griffin, who got his own Battle Pass skin and in-game NPC boss. Unfortunately, it’s looking like he won’t be available in the LEGO Fortnite mode, but there will be plenty more to be excited about if the trailer is anything to go by.

