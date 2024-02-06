LEGO Fortnite has allowed players with an itch for survival games the opportunity to try something new. It’s been a while since the mode’s release, though, and people want more. Well, LEGO Fortnite‘s next update may add an iconic Fortnite mechanic.

LEGO Fortnite is preparing to roll out v28.20 on Feb. 7, bringing more styles, fixes to bugs, and even a new item in the Hunting Dagger, which will have four rarities. However, the thing that really has people talking appears at the bottom of the announcement and says, ” In our v28.30 update, expect to reel in a lot of fun…”

Some excited fans have taken that to mean that the Risky Reels POI will find itself in LEGO Fortnite, possibly as prebuilt structures. But the more likely explanation is that “reel” in the statement is referring to a fishing reel and that players will have the ability to craft fishing rods in the near future.

For those who are only familiar with LEGO Fortnite, fishing has been a major part of Fortnite since Chapter 2. Different types of fish have been added, providing players with everything from health to thermal vision, and there have been countless challenges involving the mechanic. However, adding it to a survival mode is a game-changer because it provides a new way to gather food.

There’s been no confirmation that the fishing mechanic will become a part of LEGO Fortnite, but based on that tease, it looks to be on the way. And once it is released, players are surely going to find all kinds of interesting aquatic life. The only way to make this more exciting is if someone reels in the Mythic Goldfish in LEGO form.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.