NEOWIZ has announced a Lies of P release date window of August 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass, narrowing down when players can expect to play its Bloodborne-inspired Pinocchio adventure. A trailer revealed alongside the release window gives players another atmospheric look at the deadly streets of Krat. It’s a mystical and admittedly epic video that teases a haunting crab-like enemy that players will no doubt meet on their journey. You can see the Lies of P release window trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lies of P, then the “Pinocchio” portion of its story might seem a bit… out of place, but the events of the game are indeed inspired by the famous long-nosed wooden puppet. The twist is that, instead of enjoying a playful adventure with Mr. Geppetto, players will be subject to a punishing journey in a city “filled with unspeakable horrors.” You’ll control a mechanized version of Pinocchio on your search for Geppetto while learning your enemies’ patterns and leveling up equipment. Lies of P won’t bring its highly anticipated soulslike combat to PC and consoles for a few more months, but players are sure to be in for a dark fairy tale adventure that gives new meaning to the original story it’s based on.