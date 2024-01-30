Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Makes a Classic Ichiban Meme Canon

After nearly four years of the internet mocking him, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has officially made a classic Ichiban Kasuga meme canon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Just the thing you need when you’ve been fired from the job you love.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, introduced in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has, thanks to “fans,” been given several nicknames, all derived from the mispronunciation of his name. He’s been “Itchy,” “Itchy Balls,” “Itchy Bum,” and, well… it’s an idea that’s stuck around for quite a while. It doesn’t help that Ichiban’s Wikipedia entry has a picture of him with his hands in his pockets.

Now, spotted by NextGenPlayer and others, one of the characters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth addresses Ichiban as “Itchy Balls Kasuga,” cementing this meme into canon. As far as we know, no one calls him Itchy Bum, but there’s so much to do in Infinite Wealth that the insult could be lurking somewhere.

Sadly, the character in question doesn’t go on to become Ichiban’s nemesis, ambushing him from garbage cans and the like. But given that RGG is leaning into making Ichiban the series’ ongoing protagonist, there’s plenty of time.

Kazuma Kiryu, the series’ previous lead, has certainly racked up his share of memes, with one popular one mocking how he supposedly never kills anyone. But the damage dished out in combat, which includes stabbing and shooting people, must have resulted in some touch-and-go injuries.

Unless it’s a complete coincidence, it shows how aware RGG is of the reception Like a Dragon‘s characters have received. Now, if we can just get Ichiban to do his Matthew McConaughey thing…

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.