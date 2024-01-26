Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Where to Find the Legendary Weapons Dealer

With so many enemies running around, it’s imperative that you bring in some heavy-hitting tools to get the job done. Here’s how to find the Legendary Weapons Dealer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How to Find the Legendary Weapons Dealer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

While you may want to track down the Legendary Weapons Dealer as soon as you possibly can, you’re going to need to put in plenty of hours before you have an opportunity to him. Specifically, you’ll need to reach Chapter 8 in Infinite Wealth before you can track him down. Be warned, there are some spoilers ahead.

After Kiryu is injured and sent back to Yokohama, players will begin Chapter 8 in his shoes. Once you start this section of the game, you’ll be able to freely roam around the map, but you might want to put some time into completing the first few main quests before you go looking for your target. Once you’ve leveled up a bit and purchased some stronger gear, you’ll be ready to encounter the merchant. Head to the northwest section of the area, specifically the corner of Kinka Bridge and Yokohama Boulevard. You’ll notice a ladder leading down into the river. Climb down and follow the floating platforms until you encounter a shady-looking guy standing on the edge of the path. Chat with him, and things get really tense, really fast.

Before you can conduct your business with the Legendary Weapons Dealer, otherwise known as Chau Ka Long, you’ll have to defeat him in a fight. The good news is that you’ll have your whole party backing Kiryu up. The bad news is that Chau Ka Long hits like a truck on fire. He’s able to inflict a copious amount of bleed and strings together several lengthy combos that can result in a quick death if you’re not prepared. Make sure your party’s levels are in the upper 30s before you take him on and stock up on healing supplies and bleed cures.

Once you’ve defeated Chau Ka Long, you’ll be able to purchase some of his wares. His store has some of the best weapons in the whole game, so it’s strongly advised that if you want your party to pack a punch, you peruse his goods.

Everything Sold By the Legendary Weapons Dealer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

As you may expect, Chau Ka Long doesn’t actually stock too many items, but everything he does have is six starts and includes a status effect. You can purchase the following:

Drop of the Devil (Host): 142 Attack, 161 Magic

Light Anklet (Breaker) 152 Attack, 152 Magic

Ice Scooper (Chef) 152 Attack, 152 Magic

Prominence Microphone (Idol) 147 Attack, 156 Magic

Giganto Whip (Night Queen) 161 Attack, 142 Magic

And that’s how you find the Legendary Weapons dealer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.