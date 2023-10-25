Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trailer Takes You on a Tour of Dondoko Island

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reappeared during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase to give players a gameplay-filled tour of the luxurious Dondoko Island.

The nearly four-minute trailer asks players to kick back and enjoy the island paradise that Ichiban Kasuga has found himself washed up on. He’s looking to make the most of his time on Dondoko Island, though, as the trailer reminds us, even the Yakuza need a breather every now and then. Ichiban starts off his vacation getaway with some light dolphin riding activities before taking part in some fishing and sightseeing. You can also walk around Dondoko island to buy furniture – or make it yourself – and then use your decorations to build your dream home. In fact, you’ll be able to customize the entire island in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as you meet and make friends with the area’s people.

It’s all in the name of giving the inhabitants of Dondoko Island a beautiful place to relax, and it’s perfect, utter nonsense. You can see a handful of the activities Ichiban can get up to in the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gameplay trailer below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was announced in June of this year. Last month, Sega revealed more information about the gameplay players will experience when they’re not soaking in the sun. You can expect this latest turn-based combat adventure to come to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox series X | S on January 24, 2024. Those who pre-order their copies will gain access to the Hero’s Booster and Special Job Set. Be sure to keep checking in for more information about the project, as well as its prequel, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, in the coming months.