Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Won’t Be on Xbox Game Pass at Launch

Although Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and numerous other installments in the Yakuza franchise are available on Xbox Game Pass, don’t expect Infinite Wealth to be there — at least at launch.

In an interview with Automaton Media, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio director and producer Masayoshi Yokoyama was asked if people could expect Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to be available on Xbox Game Pass. Yokoyama responded, “At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass.”

He later explained that putting Like a Dragon Gaiden on the service at launch was a way of “letting players new to the series enjoy the game and get to know Kiryu. Game Pass proved to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the series.”

Yokoyama then then said that he understood the reasoning behind Baldur’s Gate 3 not going to Game Pass and not having any plans for release on the service, saying that developers have different goals.

While Yokoyama doesn’t necessarily say that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will never be on Game Pass, it’s clear that the game won’t actually arrive on the platform anytime soon. Overall, that makes a lot of sense to me. The Yakuza/Like a Dragon games are absolutely massive, featuring dozens of hours of content. Like a Dragon was worth the full price of admission for me, and I imagine Infinite Wealth will be, too.

A sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which switched the series focus from Kazuma Kiryu to Ichiban Kasuga and the combat from action to turn-based, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will introduce players to Hawaii. While there, Ichiban will be looking to reunite with his long-lost mother, while Kiryu will be battling cancer.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is slated to debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on Jan. 26, 2024.