Baldur’s Gate 3 has recently come out on the Xbox Series S/X, though not without issues. However, gamers will need to buy the game outright to experience the adventure, as Baldur’s Gate 3 probably won’t ever be on Game Pass.

This news comes to the masses via an IGN interview with Larian Studios founder, Swen Vincke. He states, “Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn’t going to be on Game Pass, it’s not going to be on Game Pass.”

Vincke continued: “We made a big game, so I think there’s a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. We don’t charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for. Upfront it’s a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games.”

Related: Should You Kill or Save the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The head of Larian Studios makes some great points. Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed to the brim with content, more so than many of the video game titles in the AAA sphere. Having it available on Game Pass would be a risky move, as the subscription-based model can lead to players trying games out but never finishing them. This is even more true for RPGs, which, in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s case, can take over 100 hours to complete.

It is also unclear how lucrative putting the title on Game Pass would be. Microsoft pays studios to have games on the service, but Larian may be making more money by having fans purchase the adventure for full price. And I am sure the company isn’t regretting its decision, anyway, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is seemingly universally beloved by all.