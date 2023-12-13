Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Players Given Special Steps to Avoid Losing Saves

Those playing Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) have been having some issues with losing their save progress, and now a temporary solution has been provided until Larian Studios patches the problem.

On X, Xbox support said that it was aware of the problem and gave a temporary fix. To avoid losing saved progress in BG3, “players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose “Save to Quick Resume” or “Quit”) when they finish playing.” Additionally, the post notes that players should not disconnect their console from its power source.

Xbox is aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select,… — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 12, 2023

Some comments note that this workaround has not prevented them losing progress in Baldur’s Gate 3, so keep that in mind when following the above steps. It may, for the time being, be a good idea to hold off until the next patch hits. Larian Studios has, to its credit, said elsewhere that it’s pushed out an update to help, though that was before Xbox issued this statement, so it’s likely the problem still persists for some.

One of the biggest games of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a CRPG that draws from Dungeons & Dragons. The game has proven immensely popular, and even won Game of the Year at this year’s Game Awards, in addition to many other accolades. The Xbox Series X/S version of the title shadow dropped during the Game Awards and has been available since.

While there are definitely bugs, Larian Studios has historically been excellent when it comes to community support and patching BG3. The company has released several major patches since launch and added a ton of fan-requested features.

BG3 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Mac, and Xbox Series X/S.