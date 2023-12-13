Larian Studios Reveals Startling Baldur’s Gate 3 Facts

Larian Studios revealed several remarkable (and hilarious) stats and facts about player actions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In a post on X, Larian revealed that since the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 in August 2023, 1.3 million people have completed the game — a number nearly tied by the number of players turned into a sentient wheel of cheese. If Larian wanted the perfect way to describe the success and weirdness of Baldur’s Gate 3 with one juxtaposition of facts, that’d be it.

Larian also revealed that Gale remains the most popular origin character to play, though 94% of gamers chose a custom character. Paladins continue to stay at the top of the charts for most-played class. However, the Barbarian Berserker remains the most played subclass. Elves ranked as the most popular race, with humans and half-elves close behind. As far as romances go, players prefer Shadowheart over the rest, with 51% of players reaching the final arc with her. Karlach and Lae’zel were the next closest.

Perhaps the most mind-bending stats come from the amount of time players have spent in the game worldwide. According to Larian, players have spent 8,196 years in the character creator alone. As for time spent actually playing the game, that totaled 452,556,984 hours or 51,662 years.

Baldur’s Gate 3 spent nearly three years in early access before launching on PC in August. A month later, Larian released a port for PlayStation 5. After months of difficulty, an Xbox Series S|X version launched in December. It released to rave reviews and earned numerous accolades. In early December, Baldur’s Gate 3 swept at The Game Awards. Ultimately, it took home six trophies, including Best RPG, Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion, and Game of the Year.