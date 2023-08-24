Best Berserker Barbarian Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Barbarian is a hell of a class in Baldur’s Gate 3. They have exceptional damage, good survivability, and good mobility. One of the most powerful ways to build the Barbarian is to take the Berserker sub-class and focus on building around the Frenzy ability. Using this to all-in with a heavy melee weapon when optimized will have you annihilating whatever targets you take a swing at. If you want to have a big, badass Barbarian that can cleave enemies in two in Baldur’s Gate 3, then this Berserker build is for you!

How to Build a Powerful Berserker Barbarian in BG3

Creating Your Barbarian

First things first, we have to actually create our Barbarian. We have to make sure to start with an optimal race and stats to set this build up from the get-go. Here’s what you should choose:

Class: Barbarian (obviously).

Race: Half-Orc. The Savage Attacks race passive is too good to pass up on.

Background: Soldier. Simply one of the best backgrounds for any melee class thanks to the bonus to Athletics and Intimidation.

Abilities: Strength 17 +2, Dexterity 14, Constitution 15 +1, Intelligence 8, Wisdom 10, Charisma 10.

Leveling Your Barbarian

Levels 2-3

At level 2, you gain access to Reckless Attack, which will be powerful skill early on. At Level 3, you’ll be able to pick your sub-class! This is where we really begin our journey with the Berserker. You start with the Frenzy actions, which is very powerful. While Frenzied, you’ll be able to use the strong Frenzied Strike. Now, you can pop Frenzy and charge into enemies with Reckless Attack or Frenzied Strike.

Levels 4-6

At level 4, you’ll get access to your first Feat. You’ll want to take Great Weapon Master. This Feat is very strong and will make your damage pretty wild this early in the game. Whenever you land a Crit on an enemy, you’ll be able to make a follow-up attack. With the damage you should be dealing, that double strike will kill most enemies in a single turn if both attacks land!

Levels 7-9

At level 8, you’ll get access to your second Feat. Here you should take Tough. You’ll now have over 100 hit points at level 8. Talk about tanky!

Levels 10-12

At level 12, we get access to another Feat. This time, we’ll take Weapon Master. Put a point into strength for a boost, and then select the weapons you’d like to specialize in to gain extra proficiency with them. Things like the Greataxe and Greatsword are the kinds of 2H weapons you should consider using.

That covers all the choices you’ll need to make up to level 12. This forms the core of the build and anything after level 12 will be down to your personal preference. If you’re not sure on what other Feats to take, we have a guide here for that.

That’s how you build a badass Barbarian Berserker in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now get out there and find the biggest, hardest hitting 2H weapon you can get your hands on as you play through. Then mercilessly run at your enemies and watch them melt under your mighty blows! And if you’re looking for more help on your journey through the game, make sure to check out our comprehensive selection of guides.