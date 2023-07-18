NewsVideo Games

LISA: Definitive Edition Out Today, Check Out the Trippy Launch Trailer

What am I even looking at?
LISA: Definitive Edition launch trailer out today

Back in June, LISA: Definitive Edition was announced. It bundles both LISA: The Painful and its sequel LISA: The Joyful and adds various fixes and improvements to the titles. The package is out today on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X for $24.99. To celebrate, publisher Serenity Forge uploaded a launch trailer for LISA: Definitive Edition.

Check out the video below:

This footage makes me feel weird and uncomfortable. It is like EarthBound mixed with a Darren Aronofsky film.

Serenity Forge did not assuage my feelings, as it describes the RPG thusly: “Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it’s taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive…” This definitely gives the Genocide run of Undertale a run for its money.

Here is a list of features that make this version of LISA the ultimate experience:

  • HD graphics
  • 120 FPS mode for PC and next-gen consoles (sorry, Switch)
  • New campfire conversations
  • Extra enemies and bosses
  • Never-before-seen quests
  • Multiple endings
  • Overhauled UI
  • Accessible and narrative-focused Painless mode, perfect for those who do not want to do battle
  • Various controller features (Switch HD rumble, PlayStation DualSense haptics, etc.)

If nothing else, LISA: Definitive Edition definitely has my attention, especially after watching the launch trailer. Whether or not I am in the headspace to play it, though, is another matter entirely.

