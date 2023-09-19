Marvel Reveals New Release Date for Loki Disney+ Show

The release date for Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 on Disney+ has changed.

On YouTube, Marvel Studios released the “Amazing Loki” featurette. The footage mostly teases how excited the cast is for the show to release, and how the character will be forced to deal with what happened in Loki Season 1. Executive producer Kevin R. Wright noted, “Loki has always been a villain. What we want to explore is also Loki finding what heroism really looks like.” Additionally, Tom Hiddleston teased Loki Season 2 being about the character understanding himself and how he’s found a new family, resulting in an increased capacity to make connections with others. The end of the video notes Loki Season 2 now has a release date of Oct. 5 rather than Oct. 6. It was revealed elsewhere the show would specifically drop at 6PM PT/ 9PM ET.

Although the God of Mischief has been a character in the MCU since 2011’s Thor, that version of Loki died in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos. Later, though, in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame the titular heroes went back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones. While there, they accidentally allowed a version of Loki to escape following the Battle of New York. This version of the villain soon came into contact with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a group dedicated to wiping out all variants and pruning other timelines. He eventually teamed up with Mobius M. Mobius and one of his variants, named Sylvie, to unearth the truth about the TVA. This led to a confrontation with He Who Remains, who is a version of Kang the Conqueror, that resulted in massive changes to the multiverse. You can read a deeper breakdown of how Loki Season 1 ended here.

Loki Season 2 will release on Oct. 5.