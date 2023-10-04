Loki Season 2, Episode 1, Has a Mid-Credits Scene – Here’s What Happens

Loki Season 2 is finally here, and the first episode doesn’t just bring back our favorite God of Mischief, it also returns him to the right timeline — and thankfully, the right version of Mobius and the TVA. That means the show can now get on with time-travel shenanigans and further explore the relationships between the versions of the characters Season 1 had made us invest in. And the first episode of Loki season 2 has a mid-credits scene that hints at just that.

One character who doesn’t show up at all during the first episode of Loki Season 2 is Sylvie, our favorite Loki variant. Last we saw her she’d casually murdered He Who Remains at the Citadel at the End of Time and opened a time door that sent Loki back to the TVA. So, Sylvie ends the first season of Loki as she began it, alone and perhaps — if the final shot of her is to be believed, grappling with the question of whether she did the right thing by murdering He Who Remains.

And yet, Sylvie does show up in the first episode of Loki Season 2, albeit in a mid-credits scene. And what happens in that scene sets up where we — and Loki — may see Sylvie next.

RELATED: Loki Season 2 Is a Messy, Ambitious, and Enjoyable MCU Series

What Happens in the Loki Season 2, Episode 1 Mid-Credits Scene

The mid-credits scene sees Sylvie open a portal into what looks like a random place for her — Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982. The place, however, isn’t as random as it seems. Though this version of Sylvie is actually a Loki variant and bears little resemblance to the comics’ Sylvie Lushton, that character actually hails from Broxton, Oklahoma. Not just that, the city of Broxton is the home of Asgard for a while in the comics.

We don’t get to see much of Sylvie in Broxton, however. All we get is her walking out of the time door and walking into a very familiar place that’s been featured in Loki Season 2 promo materials, a McDonald’s. Once there, Sylvie steps up to the counter and, after being asked what she wants — and being offered some options, like Chicken McNuggets, she turns to face the camera and remarks that she wants one of everything.

It’s a new, and seemingly exciting start for Sylvie, one where she gets to decide what she wants to do with her life. Or, at least, that’s what she thinks. Loki Season 2 still has five more episodes to go, and the eponymous trickster God is sure to come looking for Sylvie soon, which doesn’t really bode well for the quiet life she clearly wants.