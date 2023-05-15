Lord of the Rings MMO in Development, Again, at Amazon Games

If you have a long memory, you might remember back in 2019 that Amazon and Leyou Technologies had announced a Lord of the Rings MMORPG. However, that game was canceled in 2021 after Tecent acquired Leyou and a new agreement with Amazon could not be reached about how to develop it. So now, Amazon Games is back again to develop a Lord of the Rings MMO, this time with development being led by the Amazon Games Orange County studio that developed MMO New World. It will come to PC and unspecified consoles, and it has no official name or release window yet.

Made in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, which is owned by Embracer Group as of last year, this Lord of the Rings game is “an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth, featuring the beloved stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy.” That’s pretty much all we know at this point.

The MMO landscape has obviously changed dramatically in the last decade, and if you aren’t Final Fantasy XIV, you have to put in some legwork to get noticed. However, with money to burn and a billion-ish-dollar TV show to promote in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon is definitely the studio you want financing and promoting a Lord of the Rings MMO.