Magic: The Gathering Getting Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, Final Fantasy, and More in New Roadmap

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating 30 years of Magic: The Gathering, providing a first look at what’s on the cards for the next three years at Gen Con this weekend. There’s a bunch of new storylines on the way, but one of the more intriguing plans for casual fans is the expansion of the Universes Beyond line. Starting next year, expansions based on gaming franchises Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy will be included in Magic: The Gathering.

Fallout will be the first to make it into Magic: The Gathering, landing in March 2024. The expansion will include a series of Commander Decks that are pitched as “a love letter” to the series. Each Commander Deck will represent “one of the Wasteland’s many colorful factions, represented in Magic form so you can recreate some of Fallout’s most famous and outlandish moments on the table,” according to Senior Product Designer Athena Froehlich.

Then, in July 2024, Assassin’s Creed will be added in the form of Beyond Boosters. These are a new kind of booster to Magic: The Gathering which take “you on a journey unique to that universe,” explained Froehlich. Every Assassin’s Creed game will get a look-in with this expansion.

Finally (for now), 2025 will see the release of a Final Fantasy expansion that includes content from all of the mainline games, with this set also being confirmed for Magic: The Gathering Arena.

These expansions follow on from the much-hyped launch of a Lord of the Rings set earlier this year, which saw the release of a single version of The One Ring card, which was recently purchased by singer Post Malone for $2.6 million. Doctor Who, Jurassic World, and Transformers have all featured in previous Universes Beyond releases.

There’s plenty more included in the full roadmap for Magic: The Gathering fans, including an expansion that will see the franchise lean fully into a space opera setting, as well as revisits and revamps to classic sets and worlds including Lorwyn, Tarkir, and Arcavios. You can get all of the details on those in the full panel video: