Margot Robbie Never Thought Anyone Would Let This Barbie Movie Be Made

Barbie is a miracle movie that is already shocking audiences well before it hits theaters, but star Margot Robbie was just as surprised to see it get made as anyone else. Robbie, who plays the titular doll-come-to-life, shared her experience with the Greta Gerwig flick when speaking with BAFTA (via IndieWire). Quite plainly, the actress didn’t think the film would ever get made.

It’s not that she didn’t like the script. In fact, Robbie said that it’s quite the opposite: “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did.”

Fans surely felt Robbie’s shock when they saw the Barbie trailer that debuted last week. The movie brings the famous Barbie doll to life in a bubblegum universe of her own. This Barbie world seems completely detached from reality in all the best ways, as nearly all of its residents share names and spend their time rollerblading and hanging out at the beach. To be frank, it’s kind of insane.

Robbie’s Barbie co-star, Simu Liu, felt similarly positive about the film’s script, telling GQ that it’s one of the best his agent had ever read: “He literally said this verbatim. He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.’”

Barbie will bring viewers into its off-the-wall world when it comes to theaters on July 21, because it is a movie that has actually been made, much to the joy of Margot Robbie and everyone else.