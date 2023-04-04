The Barbie movie from director Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach is only guaranteed to be one thing: lunacy. The first teaser trailer for the movie was simultaneously enrapturing and completely incomprehensible. If you claim to know exactly what this movie is about, you couldn’t possibly be more of a liar (maybe even if you’re Greta Gerwig). Even with the second teaser trailer for Barbie releasing today, what exactly is going on isn’t clear. But that has only increased the hype to delirious levels, and in addition to the teaser trailer, a ton of character posters for the Barbie movie have been shared to social media, revealing a multitude of Barbies, Kens, and a horrifying-looking individual named Allan, played by Michael Cera.

The cast for this movie is enormous. Looking at just the character posters alone, in total, we have Barbie Margot Robbie, Ken Kingsley Ben-Adir, Doctor Barbie Hari Nef, Nobel Prize in Physics Winner Barbie Emma Mackey, Mermaid Barbie Dua Lipa, Supreme Court Justice Barbie Ana Cruz Kayne, Ken Scott Evans, Lawyer Barbie Sharon Rooney, “Midge”(?) Emerald Fennell, Ken Ryan Gosling, President Barbie Issa Rae, Ken Simu Liu, Barbie Kate McKinnon, Ken Ncuti Gatwa, Diplomat Barbie Nicola Coughlan, Celebrated Author Barbie Alexandra Shipp, Pulitzer Winner Barbie Ritu Arya, and… Allan. Michael Cera. This movie will have no challenges with representation whatsoever, as Barbies and Kens come in every shape, size, color, and profession.

Teaser trailer 2 for the Barbie movie seems to reveal an idyllic world where Barbies and Kens (and whatever the heck Allan is) live in harmony, except for when Kens like Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu compete for the same Barbie. There is also apparently no concept of sex, since Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are not quite sure why a boyfriend and girlfriend would spend a night together. However, the trailer concludes with Robbie Barbie and Gosling Ken going on a cross-country (cross-universe?) adventure in their car, so new horizons are on the way. Those horizons will apparently involve Will Ferrell playing a toy business executive.

The Barbie movie will release in theaters on July 21, and if this second teaser trailer hasn’t convinced you to watch it, you should probably watch it again.