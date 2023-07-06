Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Races to Switch Next Week

Last month, Nintendo revealed some details regarding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5. Some new courses were shown off, as well as new racers like Kamek and Petey Piranha. However, only a vague release date of summer 2023 was given. Thankfully, we now know the exact release date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5: July 12, 2023.
Here is a release date trailer for Booster Course Pass Wave 5 to get you hyped for racing:
The eight new courses to be added are as follows:
- Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii) – Karts on a water slide? Sounds slippery and dangerous!
- Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour) – Very inaccurate, as there isn’t any traffic whatsoever.
- Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii) – Racers are exempt from bridge tolls, it seems.
- Squeaky Clean Spring (New) – This is the cleanest bathroom I have ever seen in my life.
- Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour) – Hopefully, the historical statues cannot be destroyed by shells.
- Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash) – The small space of a ship is a recipe for disaster.
- Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) – Everything looks unbelievably dry.
- Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour) – This is immediately what I think of when I envision Canada.
And here are the new characters:
- Birdo
- Petey Piranha
- Wiggler
- Kamek
Wave 6 will launch by the end of 2023, bringing an end to the Booster Course Pass phenomenon. Maybe then Nintendo will start work on Mario Kart 9 for Nintendo Switch’s successor, if it isn’t deep in development already!