Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Release Date for Booster Course Pass Wave 6

During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, a teaser trailer was shown for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6. Now, Nintendo has released a course overview for the Booster Course race tracks, as well as a November 9 release date.

Check out the Booster Course Pass Wave 6 release date trailer below:

Here are the eight tracks included in the pass:

  • Acorn Cup
    • Tour Rome Avanti – This course from Mario Kart Tour makes you feel like you are in Italy.
    • GCN DK Mountain – Swaying bridges and falling boulders will try to keep you from first place.
    • Wii Daisy Circuit – The Princess Daisy and Luigi fountains make their romance canon.
    • Piranha Plant Cove – Thwomps form an allegiance with Piranha Plants to mess up your ride.
  • Spiny Cup
    • Tour Madrid Drive – You can tell it is Spain because random soccer balls will try to smash your kart.
    • 3DS Rosalina’s Ice World – An icy terrain that is inspired by Super Mario Galaxy.
    • SNES Bowser Castle 3 – This fiery course will fill you with nostalgia for the SNES Super Mario Kart game.
    • Wii Rainbow Road – With this addition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has every Rainbow Road known to man.

In addition to the tracks, Wave 6 includes 16 Mii Racing Suits and a Daisy variant you can unlock with her amiibo. A Music Player will be included, as well. You can download the DLC here.

