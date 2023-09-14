Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Trailer Reveals New Characters, Tracks

Today’s September 2023 Nintendo Direct finally gave us a sneak peek at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6, revealing more fan-favorite, playable DLC characters. like Peachette and Funky Kong.

In addition to Funky Kong and Peachette, the video revealed that we’ll finally be able to play as Diddy Kong and Pauline, too. The video, of course, also teases some of the new tracks, such as Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii, that will arrive when the DLC launches for Nintendo Switch this holiday season. No specific release date was given, but we’ll hopefully learn about it in the coming months. You can see the teaser Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 trailer below.

Related: Nintendo Reveals Princess Peach: Showtime, Character’s New Transformations

Mario Kart 8 originally released in 2014 on the Wii U before making its way to the Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 2017. The game is the latest installment in the long-running racing franchise in which various Nintendo characters speed through courses based on some of the publisher’s most iconic locations, throwing shells and banana peels at each other in a bid to prove themselves the best racer around. Both versions of Mario Kart 8 are the best-selling games on their respective consoles, and reception to them from critics has been quite positive, though there have been some critiques of the Booster Course Pass and the choice to sell additional content taken from older games.

The Wave 6 DLC for Mario Kart 8 will be available at no additional cost to those with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and can also be purchased separately.