Nintendo Reveals Princess Peach: Showtime, Character’s New Transformations

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the titular publisher showed off footage from Princess Peach: Showtime, an upcoming game focused on the titular hero.

According to the trailer, Peach will team up with a ribbon named Stella, which gives her the power to transform and use different powers to take on the threat a group called the Sour Bunch poses to a theater, museum, a dojo, and several other locations. In many way, the game seems like a take on Luigi’s Mansion, but with the Mushroom Kingdom’s most iconic princess as the main character. According to the trailer, Princess Peach: Showtime will release on March 22, 2024.

A new game starring Princess Peach was announced in June, though details at the time were scarce about just what the title would entail. The title is the first that the Mushroom Kingdom’s monarch has headlined since 2005’s Super Princess Peach on Nintendo DS, a game that received much critique for the character’s attacks being based on her emotions. Outside of that, Princess Peach has been playable in many different Mario-franchise games, including Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario RPG, and every sports or party game I can think of while writing this list.

The announcement came as part of a busy Nintendo Direct during which the company also announced what would be in the next DLC pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a remaster of the beloved GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. It’s clear Nintendo fans have a busy few months ahead of them, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also slated for release on Oct. 20. These releases may also be one of the last hurrahs for the Switch, as there have been numerous reports of Nintendo working on a follow-up to the console.

Princess Peach: Showtime will hit the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.