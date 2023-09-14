Nintendo Announces Remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for 2024

Nintendo announced a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door during today’s Direct.

Footage for the upcoming remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which you can watch below and was posted on YouTube after the Direct, showcases such returning characters as Goombella, Rawk Hawk, and other iconic faces from the game. The remaster is slated for sometime in 2024 and will feature enhanced graphics.

Related: I Don’t Want to Save the World Anymore – Extra Punctuation

Released in 2004 for the Nintendo GameCube, The Thousand-Year Door is a role-playing game in which gamers take on the role of Mario as he begins seeking out a mystical treasure. Along the way, he’s forced to contend with the X-Nauts. At various times in the game, players can also control such characters as Bowser and Princess Peach. The game was well-received, and currently holds an 87 percent on Metacritic. Overall, it’s one of the better-received entries in the Paper Mario franchise.

Earlier this year, in 2023, there were rumors of a Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster being in the works. The news at today’s Nintendo Direct has effectively confirmed those rumors.

The Paper Mario franchise began in 2000 with an eponymous game on the Nintendo 64. Since then, there have been six mainline games, with the most recent being Paper Mario: The Origami King. Overall, I’ve always found the franchise to feature some of my favorite titles. They’re generally a lot of fun to play, and extremely funny, with scripts that are tight and well-written, at least when compared to how loose a lot of plots in the overall franchise often are. I, for one, am happy to hear The Thousand-Year Door is getting a remaster, as it’s probably my favorite installment in the franchise. Knowing that a new generation will get to play it — and I’ll get to replay it — is very nice indeed.

Nintendo’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster will release in 2024.