Marvel Already Doomed Itself With One Major Villain Casting Choice

One of the biggest highlights of SDCC 2024 was Marvel’s reveal of a major MCU casting and the pivot Marvel Studios has taken since the departure of Jonathan Majors as Kang. However, fan reaction to the news has led many to wonder if this move has finally doomed the MCU.

Marvel’s Controversial Doctor Doom Casting

Recently, Marvel revealed during an SDCC panel that Doctor Doom would now be taking the place of Kang as the pivotal villain of the MCU’s next phase. The new title of the fifth Avengers film was also revealed, which is a reflection of the change: Doomsday. The sixth Avengers movie will retain its already revealed title, Secret Wars.

The controversy came, however, with the reveal of who will be playing the role of Doctor Doom: Robert Downey Jr. This sent shockwaves through the fan community, primarily because Downey previously played what was arguably the largest role in the MCU: Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Downey’s Iron Man made a valiant sacrifice at the end of the last Avengers film, Endgame, which saw him give up his life in order to defeat the powerful villain of that film, Thanos. This culminated the story of Tony Stark in a compelling and emotional fashion that served not only as a tearful farewell but a heartfelt reflection of how far the character had come since the first Iron Man film, which was the movie that kickstarted the MCU.

Fan Reaction to RDJ’s Doom Casting

To say that many fans are displeased with the casting of Downey as Doctor Doom would be a massive understatement. This disapproval has been vocalized online, with many claiming that casting RDJ in this role effectively negates the single most powerful moment ever seen in the MCU.

Additionally, there are also a number of fans who believe that a foreign actor should have been chosen to play the role. In Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom hails from (and is the dictator of) Latveria, a fictional country of European origin populated by Romani citizens who speak German, Hungarian, and Romany. Fans online have expressed a sentiment that the actor chosen to play the role of Doom should have embodied that culture.

The Importance of Doom’s Entry Into the MCU

Longtime fans of Marvel Comics have a vested interest in how Doctor Doom is represented in the MCU, as the character has long been considered one of the publisher’s best villains. Doom has a charisma and arrogance that is truly a one-of-a-kind delight to behold, and he has proven capable of effectively taking on entire teams of heroes by way of his advanced tech, magical prowess, tactical genius, and army of Doombots.

Furthermore, Doom’s entry in the MCU has been long anticipated since Marvel reacquired the film rights of the Fantastic Four, which included Doctor Doom due to his status as the archnemesis of the team’s leader, Reed Richards. This does not limit him to being a Fantastic Four villain, however, as he has regularly plagued the heroes of the Marvel Universe by way of his plots to gain even more power for himself. Additionally, Doom has the distinction of being the only Marvel villain who has effectively taken the power of a god and reshaped the entire universe (in a series, interestingly enough, called Secret Wars — sound familiar?). In short, Doom is a villain the MCU has to get right.

Has the MCU Doomed Itself With the RDJ Casting?

There is no denying that the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom has the potential to be a disaster for the MCU. The move was questionable, at best, considering Downey’s previous role as Iron Man and the sheer number of actors who could have effectively played the role.

However, there have been previous castings that were widely disliked by fans but turned out to be blessings in disguise. The best example of this is in the casting of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who many initially felt was not right for the role. Jackson has since proven to be the definitive version of the comic book mutant, recently slicing his way into the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine after making the character his own for over twenty years.

It is also important to remember that the Russo Brothers are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. This team has brought us the best films in the MCU, including Captain America: Winter Soldier, and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Although there has been a misstep or two (such as the nerfing of the Hulk), the Russos have overwhelmingly delivered, so it might be time for us to give them a little bit of leeway and let them do what they’ve already shown they can do — deliver epic films that bring an already great comic book universe to life on the big screen.

