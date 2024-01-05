Marvel Snap Reveals Card Customization in 2024 Roadmap

To kick off the new year, Second Dinner published a 2024 Roadmap for its highly successful card game Marvel Snap. With it comes confirmation of the much-anticipated card customization in the form of selectable card effects and a bevy of new modes and features to look forward to.

The roadmap was split into three parts – Coming Soon, In Development, and In Concept, much like previous roadmaps. Given how quickly the features in previous Coming Soon categories have been released, expect to see quite a lot of changes to how you can customize your cards sooner rather than later. This includes being able to combine your favorite card effects and Infinity Splits that you’ve unlocked rather than being locked into the most recent split of the card – features which Second Dinner notes have been requested since Marvel Snap’s beta. New Infinity Splits are also on their way; previously, a starry galaxy-themed Split was datamined, but there’s no official word on what specific effects are on their way.

As someone who has obsessively split his favorite variants of his favorite cards – my Flaviano Darkhawk, for example – I’m looking forward to having more incentive to save up boosters and spend credits, and positively ecstatic I can swap out card effects I don’t like while matching the borders within a deck. Thankfully, Second Dinner also details a new resource called “Booster Vats.” These will focus Booster acquisition on chosen cards. Rejoice, fellow Snappers that also have 2000 Boosters for Shang-Chi and don’t need anymore.

Furthering card customization is the upcoming Character Mastery feature, which kind of works like achievements for each individual card. The example Second Dinner uses is getting Deadpool to over 100 power in a match to unlock new rewards, such as Splits or new borders, for all Deadpool card variants. It will be interesting to see if this incentivizes players toward using a wider variety of cards or still sticking with powerful, meta-specific decks.

Second Dinner also promises a new event mode tentatively titled “Leagues” in the Coming Soon category. While details are scarce, Leagues look to pit small groups of similarly skilled players against one another to earn the most cubes as quickly as possible. Clans are also mentioned in the In Development category, so don’t expect to join up with your friends until late 2024 to complete challenges together.

Rounding out the roadmap are several In Concept ideas, including new card mechanics and Ultimate Variant Evolution, but Second Dinner notes that they may be scrapped entirely. Note that, in previous roadmaps, concepts such as Mythic Variants, Prestige Levels, and Season Journey Improvements have been nixed or changed into something else.

Regardless, it’s an exciting time to be a Marvel Snap fan – especially one that likes to collect and customize their cards – if this roadmap is anything to go by.

