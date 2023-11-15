Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 Lands a Holiday-Themed Trailer

Marvel’s What If…?, the animated anthology show with the annoying title to type, is returning for a second season this December, and the studio just dropped the first trailer for the sophomore outing.

In it, we see a host of characters from the previous season, as well as a few new ones, start battling it out as the multiverse gets built out even more.

The first season of What if…? was pitched as a fun aside to the MCU, where we could watch short episodes telling stories about alternate timelines. However, what it turned into was Marvel’s first dive into the multiverse, with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) assembling a team of alternate heroes like Strange Supreme, Killmonger and Captain Carter to save it. That seems to be continuing on this season, as The Watcher himself tells us this is a sequel, and we see many of the characters from the first season return. It also appears, as he stands next to Captain Carter, that he’ll be taking a more active role in trying to maintain the multiverse, especially with all the Kang the Conquerer issues going on.

What If…? will also contain a new character called Kahori, unseen in the MCU before, and while we don’t get any confirmation in the trailer, there’s also the possibility that we’ll see some X-Men action this season, given the tease at the end of The Marvels and Wolverine’s role in the next Deadpool film.

What we all thought would finally be a bit of MCU content that you could watch without knowing every detail of everything is turning out to possibly be one of the lynchpins of the franchise. The question now is if people are paying attention to it.

Most folks seem to still think of What If…? as inconsequential. Maybe that’s why Disney+ is releasing it as an “event” series around the holidays, dropping an episode each night for nine nights starting on Dec. 22.