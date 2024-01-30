Mass Effect & Destiny Are Getting a Crossover

Mass Effect is back, but it’s not what you think. Bungie has announced that Bioware’s sci-fi action RPG series is having a crossover with Destiny 2, bringing Mass Effect skins and other items to the online shooter.

I’d have put my money on Mass Effect hitting Fortnite first, but, in a surprise move, Bungie has confirmed that, as of February 13th, you’ll be able to dress your Destiny 2 avatar up as one of several Mass Effect characters. Or, at least, you can dress in their armor (let’s hope it’s been cleaned).

Dubbed the Normandy Crew Bundle, the set will include “a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks.” It won’t be free, as you’ll have to purchase it from Destiny 2‘s in-game store, though Bungie has yet to reveal a price.

The good news is that some of the upcoming Mass Effect content will be free. The Alliance Requisitions Bundle, which includes emotes, a new “Omni-Strike” finisher, and more, can be claimed by all players, regardless of whether they get their credit cards out.

Join the Normandy crew.



Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni, and more from the Systems Alliance, arriving via mass relay in Destiny 2 on Feb. 13. pic.twitter.com/h47SeZ7T46 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 30, 2024

Given that both franchises are semi-serious sci-fi, it’s perhaps a safer bet than Fortnite. You won’t be singing “Get Schwifty” as the galaxy’s greatest hero or playing the Halloween theme as Asari. But why is this crossover happening now? Destiny 2‘s been around for nearly seven years, launching the same year as the middling Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Honestly, it smells of EA trying to remind people that Mass Effect still exists. EA has dropped several teasers for the next Mass Effect, but rumblings are that it’s years and years off. So, for fear of people forgetting about it entirely, every now and again, the powers that be jump out from behind a bush, yelling and waving a Commander Shepard cutout.

Still, if you have an appreciation for both franchises, this could be right up your galactic space lane. Mass Effect items arrive in Destiny 2 this February 13th, and, with no exit date announced, this crossover should stick around a while.