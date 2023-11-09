Next Mass Effect Game Reportedly Won’t Release for a Very Long Time

N7 Day was quite an eventful one for BioWare fans worldwide, as the developer teased clips of supposedly the next mainline Mass Effect game. Unfortunately, a recent report claims this secret Mass Effect title is “nowhere near coming out” and may ship sometime in 2029 or beyond.

This report comes from Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Morning show, starring games media journalists Jeff Grubb and Tamoor Hussain. According to their sources, the next Mass Effect game has many years ahead in the development oven.

“This game is just nowhere near coming out,” Grubb stated. “I was told that when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018 and we’re not getting that game until maybe next year.”

Grubb added, “So, now do the math for that, and we’re talking 2029 for Mass Effect 5.”

Hussain corroborated the info Grubb received from his sources, saying, “I’ve heard some things as well, and this game is so far away. It is so far in another galaxy right now.”

According to Grubb, the N7 Day teaser clips were meant to reassure fans that the next Mass Effect game was in the works. With the developer focusing primarily on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, it’s fair to see why the team would go this route. However, as we’ve seen with super early announced titles like The Elder Scrolls VI, fans are left dry waiting on details for years.

Development at BioWare has also taken a hit as of this August, which saw around 50 roles cut in order to “shift toward [becoming] a more agile and more focused studio.” It’s unclear how that statement is being applied to the next Mass Effect game, seeing as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been constantly delayed in its later stages.